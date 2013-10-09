Traders Alert: Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR), Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).



Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) opened its last trade at the price of $9.28. Its closing price was $9.22 after losing -0.54% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 14.94 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 14.55 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.54. Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Business Services, Consumer Services, and Wealth Management.



Will RF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) percentage change plunged -2.16% to close at $19.94 with the total traded volume of 14.13 million shares while its average volume of 7.82 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.15 - $20.90, while its day lowest price was $19.58. The share price hit the day highest price of $20.61. MGM Resorts International, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, owns and/or operates casino resorts. The company operates in two segments, Wholly Owned Domestic Resorts and MGM China.



Will MGM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR) traded on volume of 13.12 million shares in the last session against average volume of 15.30 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $15.78 and closed at $15.41 by scoring -1.66%. In the last three months the stock was up 27.04% while its 52 week range of the stock was $12.03 - $23.56. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Brazil and internationally.



Will PBR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) started its last trading session with the price of $11.46 and closed at $11.44 by scoring -0.44%. The stock traded with total volume of 12.91 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 11.71 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.21. Day range for the stock was $11.36 and $11.53. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. owns, manages, and finances a portfolio of real estate related investments in United States.



Will NLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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