Traders Alert - Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO), SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO), SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)



Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss momentum of –8.30% and closed at $4.20 after gaining total volume of 9.17 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $4.50. So far, the company’s stock is up 40% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a gain of 25%. Renren Inc. operates real name social networking Internet platform in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform enables its users to connect and communicate with each other, share information and user-generated content, play online games, listen to music, shop for deals and a range of other features and services.



Has RENN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO) reported the gain of 4.51% and closed at $ 8.58 with the total traded volume of 8.91M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 8.33. The company has a total market capitalization of $ 6.14 Billion.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $5.56 - $16.20, while during last trade its minimum price was $8.29 and it gained its highest price of $8.73. Company's last 5 days shows an uptrend turn with an upsurge of 4.51%. Eldorado Gold Corporation (Eldorado) is a gold exploration, development, mining and production company. The Company owns and operates mines worldwide. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had exploration and development projects in Turkey, China, Greece and Brazil.



For How Long EGO Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) ended its day with the gaining stream with the rise of 2.76% and closed at the price of $5.21 after opening at $5.10. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 8.68 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 9.18 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $5.06, while it touched its highest price for the day at $5.24. SD beta value stands at 2.33 points. Sand Ridge Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in development and production activities in the Mid-Continent, Gulf of Mexico and Permian Basin in west Texas. Its primary area of focus is the Mississippian formation, a shallow hydrocarbon system in the Mid-Continent area of northern Oklahoma and Kansas.



What was the Moving Force behind SD On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on SD



KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) reported the Gain of 0.08%, to close at $12.29, with the overall traded volume of 8.68 million shares. So far, in the past three months, the stock is up 16.49%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.81 and $12.63 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $12.36. Its introductory price for the day was $12.27 KeyCorp, is a bank holding company. It is a bank-based financial services company. KeyCorp is the parent holding company for Key Bank National Association (Key Bank), its principal subsidiary, through which most of its banking services are provided.



For How Long KEY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



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