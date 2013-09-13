Traders Alert - Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD), TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT), Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC), Healthways, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWAY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD), TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT), Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC), Healthways, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWAY)



Riverbed Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVBD) volume of 1.70 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 3.98 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $13.83 - $24.23 and the day range was $15.35 - $15.60.The stock opened the session at $15.50, remained amid the day range of $15.35 - $15.60, and closed the session at $15.51. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.29% in previous trading session. Riverbed Technology, Inc. provides solutions to the fundamental problems associated with information technology (IT) performance across wide area networks (WANs) in the United States and internationally. It offers Steelhead products, which enable customers to enhance the performance of applications and access data across WANs.



Has RVBD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, TriQuint Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TQNT) traded 6.52 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 632,056 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.03 - $9.03. The stock was a bear and dropped -1.68%, while its closing price stayed at $7.91. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.24 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +67.23%. TriQuint Semiconductor, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technology for mobile device, network infrastructure, and defense and aerospace markets worldwide.



Has TQNT Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) volume of the stock was 1.64 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 450,545 shares. The stock boosted +2.92% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $19.37. The stock traded 1.64 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 450,545 shares. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it provided financial guarantee insurance for public and structured finance obligations; and financial and investment products, including investment agreements, funding conduits, and interest rate swaps principally to the clients of its financial guarantee business.



Will AMBC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Healthways, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWAY) traded with volume of 1.64 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 545,846 shares. The stock decreased -6.26% and finished the trading at $19.90. The market capitalization of the stock remained 684.53 million. The beta of the stock remained 1.27. Healthways, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialized solutions to assist people to maintain and enhance their physical, emotional, and social well-being.



Will HWAY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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