Traders Alert - Safeway Inc.(NYSE:SWY), American Electric Power Company Inc(NYSE:AEP), Hartford Financial Services Group Inc(NYSE:HIG), iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Safeway Inc.(NYSE:SWY), American Electric Power Company Inc(NYSE:AEP), Hartford Financial Services Group Inc(NYSE:HIG), iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWW)



Safeway Inc.(NYSE:SWY) decreased -1.13% and closed at $26.26 on a traded volume of 3.48 million shares, in comparison to 4.45 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +45.16%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $6.34 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 241.30 million. Safeway Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in North America. Its stores offers a selection of food and general merchandise; and features various specialty departments, such as bakery, delicatessen, floral, seafood, and pharmacy, as well as Starbucks coffee shops, and adjacent fuel centers.



Has SWY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



American Electric Power Company Inc(NYSE:AEP) plunged -1.05% and closed at $42.37 on a traded volume of 3.48 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.59 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -14.16%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $42.28 and $42.83. American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electric power to retail customers.



Has AEP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc(NYSE:HIG) dropped down -0.43% and closed at $30.42. So far in three months, the stock is down -1.93%. The 52-week range for the stock is $17.42 and $32.33 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $30.78. Its introductory price for the day was $30.48, with the overall traded volume of 3.46 million shares. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers primarily in the United States and Japan.



Why Should Investors Buy HIG After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



iShares MSCI Mexico Inv. Mt. Idx. (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWW), after opening its shares at the price of $65.59, dropped -2.75% to close at $64.75 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of3.45million shares.



The 52-week range for the stock is $57.69 and $76.80 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $66.04. Its introductory price for the day was $65.59.



Will EWW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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