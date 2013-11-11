Traders Alert - THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK), Pan Global Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLO), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY), First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS:FLPC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK), Pan Global Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLO), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY), First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS:FLPC)



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK) shares traded down -16.67% during the current trading session, hitting $0.0045 recently. The share price of SEEK is currently trading within the range of $0.01 to $0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 million. TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine, TheDirectory.com.



Has SEEK Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Pan Global Corp(OTCMKTS:PGLO) shares traded up +8.15% during the current trading session, hitting $0.345 recently. The share price of PGLO is currently trading within the range of $0.29 to $0.35. PGLO current trading volume is 1.05 million, while its average volume is 2.21 million shares. Pan Global, Corp., formerly Savvy Business Support, Inc. (Savvy), is a startup company. The Company is engaged in focused on developing environmentally sustainable energy and infrastructure projects and technologies.



For How Long PGLO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY) is trading with an drop of -8.54%, along with the trading price of $11.89 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $11.65.



LNCGY recently gained a volume of 134,458.00 shares, while its average volume is 122,100.00 shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $6.15 - $31.65. Linc Energy Ltd (Linc Energy) is an Australia-based company. The Company is engaged in the oil and gas exploration and production; exploration and development of conventional coal resources, and development and commercialisation of Coal-to-Liquids (CTL) processes through the combined utilisation of Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) and Gas-to-Liquids (GTL) technologies.



Why Should Investors Buy LNCGY After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



First Liberty Power Corp (OTCMKTS:FLPC) stock hit its highest price at $0.08, after starting its trade at $0.07. Company reported an decrease of -4.86% at the price of $0.0665 recently and its current day range is from $0.06 to $0.08.



FLPC total market capitalization remained $31.04 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 466.75 million. First Liberty Power Corp. (First Liberty) is an exploration-stage company engaged in the exploration of mineral properties. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of domestic strategic energy and mineral properties, with emphasis on lithium, vanadium and uranium.



Will FLPC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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