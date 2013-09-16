Traders Alert: TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS: TNIB), Attitude Drinks Inc (OTCMKTS: ATTD), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS: TCEHY), Saba Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SABA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS: TNIB), Attitude Drinks Inc (OTCMKTS: ATTD), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS: TCEHY), Saba Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SABA).



TNI BIOTECH INC (OTCMKTS: TNIB) increased 18.10% and closed at $1.24 on a traded volume of 173.712 shares, in comparison to 105.572 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -66.93%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $61.83 million.



Will TNIB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TNI Biotech, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, HIV/AIDS, hospitalization related, and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally.



Attitude Drinks Inc (OTCMKTS: ATTD) plunged -3.70% and closed at $0.0026 on a traded volume of 15.77 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.25 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 2500%.



Will ATTD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Attitude Drinks Incorporated engages in developing and marketing milk based products in sports recovery and functional dairy segments in the United States.



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR (OTCMKTS: TCEHY) jumped 0.46% and closed at $53.11. So far in three months, the stock is down 38.06%. The 52-week range for the stock is $29.84 and $53.40 and during the previous trading session it marked $53.23 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $52.73 and the overall traded volume that day was 27.571 shares.



Will TCEHY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



Saba Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS: SABA) ended its day with the plunge of -1.44%. It was closed at the price of $9.59 after making its opening at $9.73. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 176.564 shares, as compared to its average volume of 49.048shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $9.44, while it scored its top level for the day at $9.75. The stock’s beta value stands at 1.27 points.



Will SABA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Saba Software, Inc. provides a class of people systems that combine people learning, people performance, and people collaboration solutions.



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