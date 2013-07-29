Traders Alert: VillageEDOCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEDO), KDDI CP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:KDDIY), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: VillageEDOCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEDO), KDDI CP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:KDDIY), Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK)



VillageEDOCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEDO) opened its shares at the price of $0.0014 for the day. Its closing price was $0.0058 after gaining +480% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 7.86 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 147,925.00 shares. The beta of VEDO stands at-1.29.

VillageEDOCS, Inc. is a global outsource provider of business process solutions, which simplifies, facilitates and improves business processes.



Why Should Investors Buy VEDO After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



KDDI CP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:KDDIY) percentage change plunged -1.80% to close at $12.90 with the total traded volume of 107,347.00 shares, more than average volume of 92,299.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.38 - $13.58, while its day lowest price was $12.80 and it hit its day highest price at $12.98.

KDDI Corporation provides various telecommunication services primarily in Japan. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services.



Will KDDIY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA) remained among the day decliners and traded with volume of 659,803.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 769,116.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $48.38 - $67.50, while its day lowest price was $64.25 and it hit its day highest price at $65.00. TRBAA’s total market capitalization is $3.64 billion, along with 56.52 million shares outstanding.



Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries.



Why Should Investors Buy TRBAA After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC (OTCMKTS:SEEK) started its trading session with the price of $0.0012 and closed at $0.0009 by scoring -18.18%. SEEK’s stocks traded with total volume of 134.63 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 78.57 million shares. The beta of SEEK stands at -34.74.



TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine, TheDirectory.com.



Has SEEK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/