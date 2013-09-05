Trader's Buzzers - ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU), East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD), Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU), East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC), Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)



ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) volume of 1.32 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.71 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.71 - $21.85 and the day range was $20.01 - $20.50.The stock opened the session at $20.04, remained amid the day range of $20.01 - $20.50, and closed the session at $20.49. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.19% in previous trading session. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in neurological and related central nervous system disorders.



Has ACAD Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Sohu.com Inc (NASDAQ:SOHU) traded 1.32 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.07 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $63.30 - $66.63. The stock was a bull and advanced +4.64%, while its closing price stayed at $66.34. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.54 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +52.02%. Sohu.com Inc. provides online media, search, gaming, community, and mobile services in the People?s Republic of China. The company?s brand advertising business offers advertisements on its portal Websites to companies to enhance their brand awareness online; and search and others business provides customers, pay-for-click and online marketing services.



For How Long SOHU will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) volume of the stock was 1.29 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 751,424 shares. The stock boosted +0.47% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $28.92. The stock traded 1.29 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 751,424 shares. East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.



Will EWBC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) traded with volume of 1.27 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.47 million shares. The stock grew +3.88% and finished the trading at $78.30. The market capitalization of the stock remained 18.23 billion. The beta of the stock remained -2.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases.



Why Should Investors Buy VRTX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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