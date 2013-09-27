Trader's Buzzers: Aeropostale Inc (NYSE:ARO), Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS), Penn Virginia Corporation (NYSE:PVA), AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Aeropostale Inc (NYSE:ARO), Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS), Penn Virginia Corporation (NYSE:PVA), AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ).



Aeropostale Inc (NYSE:ARO), increased1.05% and closed at $9.59 on a traded volume of 1.96 million shares, in comparison to 5.76 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -26.29%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $752.23 million and its total outstanding shares are 78.44million.



Will ARO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Aeropostale, Inc., (Aeropostale) is a mall-based, specialty retailer of casual apparel and accessories, principally targeting 14 to 17 year-old young women and men through its Aeropostale stores and 4 to 12 year-old kids through its P.S. from Aeropostale stores. P.S. from Aeropostale products can be purchased in P.S. from Aeropostale stores, in certain Aeropostale stores, and online at www.ps4u.com.



Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE:BCS), plunged -0.58% and closed at $17.25 on a traded volume of 1.96 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.13 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -2.82%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.07 and $17.29.



Has BCS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Barclays PLC (Barclays) is a global financial services provider engaged in retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management and investment management services.



Penn Virginia Corporation (NYSE:PVA), jumped up0.46% and closed at $6.50. So far in three months, the stock is up 38.8%. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.56 and $6.72 and during the previous trading session it marked$6.66 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $6.53 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.93 million shares.



Will PVA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Penn Virginia Corporation (Penn Virginia) is an independent oil and gas company engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGL) and natural gas in various domestic onshore regions of the United States, including Texas, the Mid-Continent and Mississippi.



AuRico Gold Inc (NYSE:AUQ) after opening its shares at the price of $3.92, jumped up0.26% to close the day at $3.92. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.93 million shares, in comparison to 3.99 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.72 and $8.53 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $3.99. It started the day at $3.92.



Why Should Investors Buy AUQ After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



AuRico Gold Inc. is a Canada-based gold producer with mines and projects in North America. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the mining, development, exploration, and acquisition of resource properties. Its core operations include the Young-Davidson gold mine in northern Ontario and the El Chanate mine in Sonora State, Mexico.



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