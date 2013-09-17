Trader's Buzzers - American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA), Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)



American Capital Agency Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) opened the session at $24.14, remained amid the day range of $23.22 - $24.30, and closed the session at $23.29. The stock showed a negative performance of -1.90% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 8.62 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 6.05 million shares. American Capital Agency Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored entities or by the United States government agency.



Has AGNC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded with volume of 8.55 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 9.42 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $34.72 - $46.33. The stock showed a positive movement of +1.02% and closed its session at $44.42. The market capitalization of the stock remained 116.60 billion. Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments.



For How Long CMCSA will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Tesla Motors Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) exchanged 7.59 million shares and the average volume remained 11.12 million shares. The stock escalated +0.63% and closed the session at $166.58. The beta of the stock remained 0.51 and the EPS of the stock remained -2.09. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 121.45 million. Tesla Motors, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and electric vehicle powertrain components. The company also provides services for the development of electric powertrain systems and components, and sells electric powertrain components to other automotive manufacturers.



Will TSLA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) volume of 7.05 million shares, while the average volume remained 6.38 million shares. The stock decreased -0.80% and finished the session Monday at $63.02. The EPS of the stock remained 1.51. The one month of the stock was +10.74% and three month trend remained positive +23.5%. Gilead Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases in North America, Europe, and Asia.



Will GILD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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