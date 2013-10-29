Trader's Buzzers: Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), Akamai Technologies, Inc, Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).



Apollo Group Inc (NASDAQ:APOL), increased1.16% and closed at $27.95 on a traded volume of 3.64 million shares, in comparison to 2.70 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 33.6%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.17Billion and its total outstanding shares are 113.43 million.



Will APOL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Apollo Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and on-campus educational programs and services at the undergraduate, master’s, and doctoral levels.



Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), plunged -0.22% and closed at $45.78 on a traded volume of 3.52 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.40million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -2.07%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $45.19 and $46.07.



Has AKAM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides content delivery and cloud infrastructure services for accelerating and improving the delivery of content and applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally.



Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE), jumped up0.22 % and closed at $53.93. So far in three months, the stock is up 14.33%. The 52-week range for the stock is $32.14 and $54.58 and during the previous trading session it marked$54.37 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $53.19 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.51 million shares.



Will ADBE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Digital Media, Digital Marketing, and Print and Publishing.



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) after opening its shares at the price of $22.55, jumped up3.59% to close the day at $23.08. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.37 million shares, in comparison to 2.89 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.58 and $25.48 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $23.25. It started the day at $22.55.



Why Should Investors Buy PTEN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada.



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