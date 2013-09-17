Trader's Buzzers: Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AXPW), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AHONY), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: AAGIY), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB: ARTH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AXPW), Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AHONY), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: AAGIY), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB: ARTH).



Axion Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS: AXPW) decreased -2.34% and closed at $0.125 on a traded volume of 590.260 shares, in comparison to 871.163 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -56.86%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $16.43 million and its total outstanding shares are 131.33 million



Will AXPW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Axion Power International, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of advanced energy storage devices and components based on its patented PbC Technology.



Koninklijke Ahold N.V. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AHONY) soared 0.88% and closed at $17.19 on a traded volume of 34.621 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 230.117 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 10.19%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $17.19 and $17.34.



Will AHONY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Koninklijke Ahold N.V., through its subsidiaries, operates retail stores that offer food and non-food products in the United States and Europe.



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: AAGIY) jumped 2.41% and closed at $18.72. So far in three months, the stock is up 9.79%. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.49 and $19.31 and during the previous trading session it marked $18.72 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $18.53 and the overall traded volume that day was 26.397 shares.



Will AAGIY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses.



Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB: ARTH) after opening its shares at the price of $0.38 jumped 3.03% to close the day at $0.412. The stock ended on a traded volume of 316.909 shares, in comparison to 509.065 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.01 and $1.36 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $0.41.



Will ARTH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Arch Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a life science company developing liquid polymers containing tiny peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over surgical wounds to stop or control bleeding.



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