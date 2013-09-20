Trader's Buzzers: BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS: BDORY), L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY), RWE AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: RWEOY), Anglo American Plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AAUKY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS: BDORY), L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY), RWE AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: RWEOY), Anglo American plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AAUKY).



BANCO DO BRASIL SA (OTCMKTS: BDORY) opened its last trade at the price of $11.55. Its closing price was $11.66 after losing -0.77% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 48.596 shares, while its average trading volume remained 145.232 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.78.



Banco do Brasil S.A. provides various banking services in Brazil and internationally. Its Banking segment offers products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector.



Will BDORY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



L'oreal S.A (ADR) (OTCMKTS: LRLCY) showed no change, close at $34.73 with the total traded volume of 28.923 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 40.216 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $24.30 - $35.75, while its day lowest price was $34.57. The share price hit the day highest price of $34.87.



L’Oreal S.A. provides various cosmetics products for women and men worldwide. The company offers various consumer products, such as skin care, make-up, hair color, hair care, and styling products under the L’Oreal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York



Is LRLCY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Find Out Here



RWE AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS: RWEOY) traded on volume of 35.913 shares in the last session against average volume of 17.585 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $34.71 and closed at $33.58 by scoring -3.75%.In the last three months the stock was down -1.23%.



RWE Aktiengesellschaft, an electricity and gas company, engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity, as well as exploration, distribution, and sale of gas.



Will RWEOY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Anglo American plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: AAUKY) started its last trading session with the price of $13.28 and closed at $13.02 by scoring 0.85%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.61 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 168.988 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.88. Day range for the stock was $13.01-$13.31.



Anglo American plc engages in exploring, mining, processing, and smelting bulk commodities, base metals, and precious metals and minerals primarily in Southern Africa, South America, Australia, North America, Asia, and Europe



Will AAUKY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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