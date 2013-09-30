Trader's Buzzers: Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:BSBR), Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), Newpark Resources Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:BSBR), Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD), Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR).



Banco Santander Brasil SA (ADR) (NYSE:BSBR) opened its last trade at the price of $6.91. Its closing price was $7.0.1 after gaining 7.02% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 11.69 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 5.09 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.57. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. operates as a full-service bank in Brazil and internationally. It operates in three segments: Commercial Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, and Asset Management and Insurance.



Will BSBR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE) percentage change surged 0.0.8% to close at $12.21 with the total traded volume of 11.62 million shares while its average volume of 12.76 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.85 - $12.35, while its day lowest price was $12.13. The share price hit the day highest price of $12.32. Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The trust invests in real estate markets of United States.



Will COLE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE:AMD) traded on volume of 11.44 million shares in the last session against average volume of 25.94 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $3.87 and closed at $3.86 by scoring -0.77%.In the last three months the stock was down -5.39% while its 52 week range of the stock was $1.81 - $4.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing Solutions and Graphics. The company designs, develops, and sells microprocessor products, such as central processing units (CPU) and accelerated processing units (APU) for servers, desktop PCs, and mobile devices.



Will AMD Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) started its last trading session with the price of $12.35 and closed at $12.56 by scoring 0.72%. The stock traded with total volume of 11.14 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 456.967 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.29. Day range for the stock was $12.33 and $12.69. Newpark Resources, Inc. provides various products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration industry. The company operates in three segments: Fluids Systems and Engineering, Mats and Integrated Services, and Environmental Services.



Will NR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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