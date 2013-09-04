Trader's Buzzers - B/E Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ:BEAV), Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII), SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: B/E Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ:BEAV), Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII), SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)



B/E Aerospace Inc (NASDAQ:BEAV) opened the session at $69.24, remained amid the day range of $68.68 - $70.04, and closed the session at $69.62. The stock showed a positive performance of +2.10% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.35 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 720,318 shares. B/E Aerospace, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services cabin interior products for commercial aircraft and business jets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Commercial Aircraft, Consumables Management, and Business Jet.



For How Long BEAV’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) traded with volume of 1.32 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 475,963 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $16.02 - $21.50. The stock showed a positive movement of +1.35% and closed its session at $20.97. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.25 billion. Quality Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets healthcare information systems that automate medical and dental practices, and networks of practices in the United States.



For How Long QSII will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) exchanged 1.33 million shares and the average volume remained 662,136 shares. The stock dropped -0.40% and closed the session at $29.64. The beta of the stock remained 1.17 and the EPS of the stock remained 1.50. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 171.77 million. SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides wealth management and investment advisory services to its clients through its subsidiaries.



Why Should Investors Buy SEIC After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) volume of 1.31 million shares, while the average volume remained 2.27 million shares. The stock advanced +2.02% and finished the session Tuesday at $37.92. The EPS of the stock remained 0.37. The one month of the stock was 6.01% and three month trend remained positive +24.37%. NXP Semiconductors N.V. provides mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. It provides integrated circuits (ICs) and discrete semiconductors.



Why Should Investors Buy NXPI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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