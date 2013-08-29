Trader's Buzzers - CapitalSource, Inc. (NYSE:CSE), Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: CapitalSource, Inc. (NYSE:CSE), Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN), InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA)



CapitalSource, Inc. (NYSE:CSE) volume of 2.20 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 2.94 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $6.78 - $12.36 and the day range was $11.38 - $11.63.The stock opened the session at $11.56, remained amid the day range of $11.38 - $11.63, and closed the session at $11.47. The stock showed a negative performance of -0.86% in previous trading session. CapitalSource Inc. (CapitalSource) is a commercial lender, which provides financial products to small and middle market businesses nationwide and provides depository products and services to consumers in southern and central California, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapitalSource Bank.



Has CSE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



In previous session, Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) traded 2.20 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 4.57 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $2.52 - $4.62. The stock was a bull and advanced +0.60%, while its closing price stayed at $3.35. The market capitalization of the stock remained 1.25 billion. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained positive +13.18%. Renren Inc. operates a social networking Internet platform in the People?s Republic of China. The company operates renren.com, a social networking Website that enables its users to communicate and stay connected with their friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers.



For How Long RENN will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



InvenSense Inc (NYSE:INVN) volume of the stock was 2.20 million shares in the most recent session and the average volume remained 2.90 million shares. The stock plunged -0.86% and finished the prior session at the closing price of $17.30. The stock traded 2.20 million shares in its previous trading session and its average volume remained 2.90 million shares. InvenSense, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and sells micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) gyroscopes for motion tracking devices in consumer electronics. The company delivers motion interface solutions based on its multi-axis gyroscope technology that target smartphones and tablets.



Why Should Investors Buy INVN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA) traded with volume of 394,330 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 349,854 shares. The stock decreased -18.46% and finished the trading at $0.318. The market capitalization of the stock remained 231.41 million. Montalvo Spirits, Inc., a development stage company, develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages primarily in the United States. It offers its products primarily under the Montalvo Tequila brand name. The company sells its products through a network of independent distributors. Montalvo Spirits, Inc. is based in Moorpark, California.



Will TQLA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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