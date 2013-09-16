Trader's Buzzers: Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB: CLDS), DIGITAL UTS VENTURES (OTCMKTS: DUTV), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS: VPCO), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS: BMSN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB: CLDS), DIGITAL UTS VENTURES (OTCMKTS: DUTV), Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS: VPCO), Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS: BMSN).



Cloud Security Corp (OTCBB: CLDS) increased 22.92% and closed at $0.590 on a traded volume of 258.527 shares, in comparison to 148.779 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 391.67%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $57.50 million and its total outstanding shares are 97.45 million



Cloud Security Corp., a development stage company, operates as an information technology services and software company. It primarily delivers access to computer desktops and other consumer electron devices from remote locations.



Will CLDS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



DIGITAL UTS VENTURES (OTCMKTS: DUTV) soared 21.43% and closed at $0.0017 on a traded volume of 29.49 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.20 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 88.89%.



Digital Utilities Ventures, Inc. provides Web video transport systems. The company offers First Live, a direct Internet to TV broadcasting system that uses a Web-based platform to deliver its programming to TV sets and cell phones.



Will DUTV Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Vapor Corp., (OTCMKTS: VPCO) showed no change, closed at $1.04. So far in three months, the stock is down -21.21%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.17 and $1.50 and during the previous trading session it marked $1.06 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $1.02 and the overall traded volume that day was 90.326 shares.



Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada.



Can Investors Bet on VPCO after this News update? Find Out Here



Bio Matrix Scientific Group Inc (OTCMKTS: BMSN) ended its day with the rise of 15.38%. It was closed at the price of $0.0030. The stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 12.12 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 16.92 million shares.



During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.32, while it scored its top level for the day at $0.44. The stock’s beta value stands at 1.11 points.



Bio-Matrix Scientific Group, Inc., a development stage company, intends to engage primarily in the development of regenerative medical applications.



Will BMSN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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