Trader's Buzzers: Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE), Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR), Elan Corporation, Plc (ADR) (NYSE:ELN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE), Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC), Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR), Elan Corporation, plc (ADR) (NYSE:ELN).



Cole Real Estate Investments Inc (NYSE:COLE) opened its last trade at the price of $12.34. Its closing price was $12.26 after losing -0.97% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 9.79 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 11.63 million shares.



Will COLE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC) percentage change plunged -0.62% to close at $4.84 with the total traded volume of 9.60 million shares while its average volume of 12.32 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $4.53 - $11.19, while its day lowest price was $4.82. The share price hit the day highest price of $4.95. Kinross Gold Corporation (Kinross) is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties, the extraction and processing of gold-containing ore, and reclamation of gold mining properties.



Will KGC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Petroleo Brasileiro Petrobras SA (ADR) (NYSE:PBR) traded on volume of 9.16 million shares in the last session against average volume of 16.50 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $15.75 and closed at $15.72 by scoring -0.57%. In the last three months the stock was up 20.46% while its 52 week range of the stock was $12.03 - $23.56. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (Petrobras) is a Brazil-based integrated oil and gas company.



Will PBR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Elan Corporation, plc (ADR) (NYSE:ELN) started its last trading session with the price of $15.75 and closed at $15.75 by scoring 0.19%. The stock traded with total volume of 9.11 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 6.34 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.11. Day range for the stock was $15.70 and $15.85. Elan Corporation, plc (Elan), is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing advanced therapies in neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases.



Will ELN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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