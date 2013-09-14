Trader's Buzzers: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Technology SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLK), ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA: UVXY), Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), Technology SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLK), ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA: UVXY), Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).



ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) increased 0.60% and closed at $69.19 on a traded volume of4.00 million shares, in comparison to 5.18 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 21.24%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $84.62 billion and its total outstanding shares are 1.22 billion



Will COP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and natural gas liquids on a worldwide basis.



Technology SPDR (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XLK) soared 0.03% and closed at $32.25 on a traded volume of 3.99 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 826.444 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 2.02%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $32.16 and $32.32.



Will XLK Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index).



ProShares Trust II (NYSEARCA: UVXY) dropped -3.00% and closed at $33.66. The 52-week range for the stock is $32.24 and $371.90 and during the previous trading session it marked $34.95 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $33.12 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.00 million shares.



Will UVXY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) after opening its shares at the price of $83.46, dropped -0.84% to close the day at $82.49. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.95 million shares, in comparison to 3.56 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $79.50 and $95.60 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $83.52.



Will DE Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Deere & Company manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf equipment, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide.



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