Trader's Buzzers: Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).



Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CTRP) opened its last trade at the price of $58.48. Its closing price was $58.22 after gaining 0.41% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 2.82 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.00 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.45. Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People’s Republic of China.



Will CTRP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) percentage change surged 2.71% to close at $25.76 with the total traded volume of 2.81 million shares while its average volume of 3.68 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $11.80 - $28.13, while its day lowest price was $25.06. The share price hit the day highest price of $25.90. Electronic Arts Inc. develops markets, publishes, and distributes game software content and services for video game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, tablets and electronic readers, and the Internet.



Will EA Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) traded on volume of 2.73 million shares in the last session against average volume of 2.61 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $152.88 and closed at $157.27 by scoring 3.05%. In the last three months the stock was up 30.05% while its 52 week range of the stock was $71.23 - $157.95. Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for cancer and immune-inflammatory related diseases in the United States and Europe.



Will CELG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) started its last trading session with the price of $76.80 and closed at $77.40 by scoring 0.69%. The stock traded with total volume of 2.62 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 3.51 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.19. Day range for the stock was $76.51 and $77.46. Starbucks Corporation operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. As of September 30, 2012, the company operated 9,405 company-operated stores and 8,661 licensed stores.



Will SBUX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/