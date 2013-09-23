Trader's Buzzers: Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Seabridge Gold, Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SA), Belo Corp (NYSE:BLC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), Seabridge Gold, Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SA), Belo Corp (NYSE:BLC).



Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) opened its last trade at the price of $17.61. Its closing price was $17.30 after losing -1.82% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.62 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 4.09 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.64.



Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. Its primary focus is on enhanced oil recovery utilizing CO2.



Will DNR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) percentage change plunged -1.73% to close at $14.77 with the total traded volume of 5.59 million shares. That activity was more than average volume of 4.46 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $14.27 - $23.85, while its day lowest price was $14.71. The share price hit the day highest price of $15.06.



American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel and accessories retailer in the United States and Canada.



Will AEO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Seabridge Gold, Inc. (USA) (NYSE:SA) traded on volume of 5.57 million shares in the last session against average volume of 754.155 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $13.10 and closed at $12.27 by scoring -7.95%.In the last three months the stock was up 23.81% while its 52 week range of the stock was $8.23 - $20.19.



Seabridge Gold Inc., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America.



Will SA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Belo Corp (NYSE:BLC) started its last trading session with the price of $14.30 and closed at $13.87 by scoring -3.01%. The stock traded with total volume of 5.41 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 1.40 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 3.23. Day range for the stock was $13.81 -$14.32.



Belo Corp. operates as a television company in the United States. The company owns 20 television stations, including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW, and MyNetwork TV affiliates, as well as their associated Web sites in 15 markets.



Will BLC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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