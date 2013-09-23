Trader's Buzzers: DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY), Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ITYBY), Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY), ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY), Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ITYBY), Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAYRY).



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) opened its last trade at the price of $7.51. Its closing price was $7.49 after gaining 0.83% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 61.430 shares, while its average trading volume remained 92.649 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.92.



Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.



Will DBOEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) percentage change surged 0.56% to close at $3.61 with the total traded volume of 137.573 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 515.323 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $3.05 - $4.60, while its day lowest price was $358. The share price hit the day highest price of $3.62.



Description



Alstom SA designs, supplies, and services various products and systems for power generation and transmission markets in France and internationally.



Will ALSMY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ITYBY) traded on volume of 28.012 shares in the last session against average volume of 52.905 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $73.40 and closed at $73.39 by scoring -0.20%.In the last three months the stock was up 3.29% while its 52 week range of the stock was $65.44 - $81.76.



Imperial Tobacco Group PLC engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products.



Will ITYBY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) started its last trading session with the price of $118.93 and closed at $118.75 by scoring 7.37%. The stock traded with total volume of 39.038 shares, while the average trading volume remained 24.849 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.24. Day range for the stock was $118.44 and $119.31.



Bayer Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and markets health care and agriculture products, and high-tech materials worldwide.



Will BAYRY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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