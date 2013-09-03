Trader's Buzzers: Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA: NUGT), Lennar Corporation, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA: VNQ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA: NUGT) Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA: VNQ).



Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA: NUGT) decreased -4.34% and closed at $76.00 on a traded volume of 492.139 shares, So far this year, the stock is down over -24.38%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $644.30 million.



Will NUGT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) plunged -2.48% and closed at $31.81 on a traded volume of 3.91 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.62 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -19.1%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $31.74 and $32.65.



Will LEN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding, financial services, and real estate businesses in the United States.



Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) dropped -0.75% and closed at $35.53. So far in three months, the stock is down -12.55%. The 52-week range for the stock is $27.89 and $48.97 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $36.14. Its introductory price for the day was $35.95, with the overall traded volume of 3.87 million shares.



Will VLO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and marketing company.



Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA: VNQ) after opening its trade at the price of $65.17, dropped -0.80% to close at $64.53 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.85 million shares, in comparison to 1.10million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $61.67 and $78.86 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $65.47.



Will VNQ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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