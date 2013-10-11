Trader's Buzzers: DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME), Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH), SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC), CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME), Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).



DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) opened its last trade at the price of $47.19. Its closing price was $47.68 after gaining 2.25% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.25 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 2.64 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.14. DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers direct broadcast satellite subscription television services in the United States.



Will DISH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) percentage change surged 1.74% to close at $78.44 with the total traded volume of 1.23 million shares while its average volume of 1.23 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $63.85 - $82.31, while its day lowest price was $77.58. The share price hit the day highest price of $78.60. SBA Communications Corporation owns and operates wireless communications towers in the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Panama, and Brazil.



Will SBAC Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) traded on volume of 1.22 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.72 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $72.70 and closed at $74.50 by scoring 3.41%. In the last three months the stock was down -2.55% while its 52 week ranges of the stock was $49.79 - $79.45. CME Group Inc. operates the CME, CBOT, NYMEX COMEX, and KCBT futures exchanges worldwide. It operates CBOT exchange, a marketplace for trading agricultural and the U.S.



Will CME Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) started its last trading session with the price of $166.38 and closed at $166.33 by scoring 0.59%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.22 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 889.276 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.27. Day range for the stock was $165.48 and $167.87. Equinix, Inc. provides data center services to protect and connect the information assets for the enterprises, financial services companies, and content and network providers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.



Will EQIX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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