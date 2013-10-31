Trader's Buzzers: Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN), Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), Catamaran Corp, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN), Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), Catamaran Corp (USA) (NASDAQ:CTRX), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).



Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN), increased0.19% and closed at $48.00 on a traded volume of 1.90 million shares, in comparison to 1.46 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 44.67%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $5.10 million and its total outstanding shares are 106.33million.



Will DNKN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Dunkin? Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Dunkin? Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide.



Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE), plunged -0.37% and closed at $61.16 on a traded volume of 1.90 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.14 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -12.5%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $60.46 and $61.99.



Has CREE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cree, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, and Taiwan.



Catamaran Corp (USA) (NASDAQ:CTRX), dropped down -0.24% and closed at $49.73. The 52-week range for the stock is $44.44 and $58.73 and during the previous trading session it marked$50.58 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $50.07 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.89 million shares.



Has CTRX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Catamaran Corporation provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and healthcare information technology (HCIT) solutions to the healthcare benefits management industry in North America. The company operates in two segments: PBM and HCIT.



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) after opening its shares at the price of $65.63, dropped -3.20% to close the day at $63.50. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.85 million shares, in comparison to 2.04 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $36.28 and $80.67 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $65.92. It started the day at $65.63.



Will BMRN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes biopharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally.



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