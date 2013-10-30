Trader's Buzzers: Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO), the Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), Ultra Petroleum

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO), The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:UPL).



Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO), decreased -4.04% and closed at $6.88 on a traded volume of 6.81 million shares, in comparison to 7.17 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -46.58%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and its total outstanding shares are 715.41 million.



Will EGO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and production of gold properties in Turkey, China, Greece, Brazil, and Romania.



The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU), plunged -0.31% and closed at $19.24 on a traded volume of 6.87 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 5.35 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up8.39%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $19.16 and $19.37.



Has WU Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions.



Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU), jumped up0.46% and closed at $19.49. So far in three months, the stock is up 18.19%. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.34 and $29.84 and during the previous trading session it marked$19.86 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $19.58 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.66 million shares.



Will BTU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Peabody Energy Corporation engages in the mining of coal. The company operates through Western U.S. Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Australian Mining, Trading and Brokerage, and Corporate and Other segments.



Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:UPL) after opening its shares at the price of $19.10, dropped -0.63% to close the day at $18.98. The stock ended on a traded volume of 6.61million shares, in comparison to 2.07 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $15.26 and $24.26 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $19.36. It started the day at $19.10.



Will UPL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the United States.



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