Trader's Buzzers: Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE:AU), Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH).



Encana Corporation (USA) (NYSE:ECA), decreased -0.61% and closed at $17.81 on a traded volume of 3.73 million shares, in comparison to 4.67 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -9.87%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $13.18Billion and its total outstanding shares are 740.14 million.



Will ECA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Encana Corporation (Encana) is a North American energy producer. The Company’s other operations include the transportation and marketing of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs).



Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN), plunged -0.34% and closed at $14.52 on a traded volume of 3.74 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 15.15 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -0.48%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $14.23 and $14.64.



Has RDN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a credit enhancement company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Financial Guaranty.



AngloGold Ashanti Limited (ADR) (NYSE:AU), dropped down -2.38% and closed at $14.74. So far in three months, the stock is up 17.45%. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.62 and $34.97 and during the previous trading session it marked$15.27 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $14.93 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.65 million shares.



Has AU Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



AngloGold Ashanti Limited engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of gold. It also produces by-products, such as silver, uranium, and sulfuric acid.



Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) after opening its shares at the price of $4.80, dropped -3.50% to close the day at $4.76. The stock ended on a traded volume of 3.54 million shares, in comparison to 1.47 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $4.32 and $6.39 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $4.84. It started the day at $4.80.



Will ANH Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/