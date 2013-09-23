Trader's Buzzers: E.ON SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:EONGY), MEDALLION RESOURCES (OTCMKTS:MLLOF), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY), CSL LTD UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:CMXHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: E.ON SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:EONGY), MEDALLION RESOURCES (OTCMKTS:MLLOF), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY), CSL LTD UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:CMXHY).



E.ON SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) opened its last trade at the price of $18.12. Its closing price was $18.20 after losing -0.11% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 141.024 shares, while its average trading volume remained 60.732 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.48.



E.ON SE operates as a power and gas company. The company generates electricity through coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear, water, wind, solar, and bio energy; and is involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Norway, Algeria, and Russia.



Will EONGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



MEDALLION RESOURCES (OTCMKTS:MLLOF) percentage change surged 14.93% to close at $0.408 with the total traded volume of 135.800 shares. That activity was more than average volume of 25.272 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.10 - $0.41, while its day lowest price was $0.37. The share price hit the day highest price of $0.41.



Medallion Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties.



Will MLLOF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY) traded on volume of 79.087 shares in the last session against average volume of 75.082 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $9.44 and closed at $9.29 by scoring -2.23%.In the last three months the stock was up 6.03% while its 52 week range of the stock was $8.50 - $11.41.



Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited provides telecommunications and IT services primarily in New Zealand and Australia.



Will NZTCY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



CSL LTD UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:CMXHY) started its last trading session with the price of $30.60 and closed at $30.55 by scoring -0.62%. The stock traded with total volume of 62.095 shares, while the average trading volume remained 23.685 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.67. Day range for the stock was $30.55 and $30.75.



CSL Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Switzerland, Germany, and internationally.



Will CMXHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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