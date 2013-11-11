Trader's Buzzers - Globalstar, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSAT), RESOURCE VENTURES(OTCMKTS:REVI), Dmh International Incorporated(OTCBB:DMHI), New Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:NENE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Globalstar, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSAT), RESOURCE VENTURES(OTCMKTS:REVI), Dmh International Incorporated(OTCBB:DMHI), New Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:NENE)



Globalstar, Inc (OTCMKTS:GSAT) is trading with an drop of -3.80%, along with the trading price of $1.52 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $1.51.



GSAT recently gained a volume of 5.34 million shares, while its average volume is 6.51 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $10.25- $1.84 while today, up until 1:12PM, its minimum price was $0.25. Globalstar, Inc. (Globalstar) is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services globally via satellite. Globalstar’s satellite communications business, by providing critical mobile communications to the Company's subscribers, serves principally recreation and personal; government.



Has GSAT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



RESOURCE VENTURES(OTCMKTS:REVI) stock hit its highest price at $0.02, after starting its trade at $0.01. Company reported an increase of 184.31% at the price of $0.0145 recently and its current day range is from $0.01 to $0.02. REVI total market capitalization remained $1.67 million. Resource Ventures, Inc., through its subsidiary, Resources Printing & Graphics, Inc., provides printing and other graphic services to individual and institutional clients in southern California.



For How Long REVI will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Dmh International Incorporated(OTCBB:DMHI) recently soared 84.67% after opening at $0.02. Its current trading price is $0.0253. In the current session, the stocks gained total volume of 5.26 million shares up until now, whereas its average volume is 459,738.00 shares.



Company’s most recent highest price in today’s trading session is $0.03 while its minimum price was $0.02. DMH International, Inc. (DMH) is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating specialty t-shirts and other casual and active clothing geared toward the Hispanic community. It focuses to develop, brand and market an entire apparel line named Dale Mas.



For How Long DMHI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



New Energy Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:NENE) opened day trade at $2.55 and showed a downtrend and reached the price of $2.63 recently with the gain of +4.37%. Overall trading volume of the shares is 79,049.00 during the early hour of trading, while its average volume is 91,346.00 shares. NENE overall market capitalization is $63.63 million. New Energy Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in renewable and alternative energy business.



Will NENE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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