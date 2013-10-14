Trader's Buzzers: Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE:GFI), PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE:GFI), PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG), ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL).



Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE:GFI), decreased -3.59% and closed at $4.30 on a traded volume of 6.14 million shares, in comparison to 7.85million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -65.57%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.17Billion and its total outstanding shares are 736.56 million.



Will GFI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Gold Fields Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It also explores for copper.



PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), soared1.58% and closed at $16.11 on a traded volume of 6.10 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 9.10 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -20.33%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.90 and $16.25.



Will PHM Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial services businesses primarily in the United States. The company’s Homebuilding segment is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States; and the construction of housing on such lands.



IAMGOLD Corp (USA) (NYSE:IAG), dropped down -2.01% and closed at $4.38. So far in three months, the stock is up 1.15%. The 52-week range for the stock is $3.81 and $16.30 and during the previous trading session it marked$4.46 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $4.40 and the overall traded volume that day was 6.02 million shares.



Has IAG Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



IAMGOLD Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining properties. Its products include gold, silver, niobium, and copper deposits.



ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL) after opening its shares at the price of $5.63, dropped -0.18% to close the day at $5.54. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.93 million shares, in comparison to 6.44 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.08 and $6.00 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $5.73. It started the day at $5.63.



Will SOL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ReneSola Ltd operates as a brand and technology provider of solar photovoltaic (PV) products.



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