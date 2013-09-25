Trader's Buzzers: GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI), EnteroMedics Inc (NASDAQ:ETRM), ECOtality Inc (NASDAQ:ECTY), Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI), EnteroMedics Inc (NASDAQ:ETRM), ECOtality Inc (NASDAQ:ECTY), Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE).



GTx, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXI), increased6.16% and closed at $2.24 on a traded volume of 2.36 million shares, in comparison 2.26 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -46.67%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $141.54 million and its total outstanding shares are63.19 million.



Will GTXI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



GTx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecules for the treatment of cancer, cancer supportive care, and other serious medical conditions.



EnteroMedics Inc (NASDAQ:ETRM), plunged -2.48% and closed at $1.18 on a traded volume of 2.36 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 688,671 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up1.72%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.07 and $1.23.



Has ETRM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



EnteroMedics Inc., a development stage medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders.



ECOtality Inc (NASDAQ:ECTY), jumped up13.22 % and closed at $0.155. So far in three months, the stock is down -90.06%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.12 and $2.40 and during the previous trading session it marked$0.16 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $0.13 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.33 million shares.



Will ECTY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ECOtality, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, manufacturing, testing, and commercializing electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy storage systems in the United States and internationally.



Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) after opening its shares at the price of $7.03, jumped up7.29% to close the day at $7.51. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.26 million shares, in comparison to 1.23 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.32 and $7.79 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $7.79. It started the day at $7.03.



Why Should Investors Buy EGLE After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of various bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizers.



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