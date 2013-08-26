Trader's Buzzers - Infrastructure Developments Corp (OTCMKTS:IDVC), OriginOil Inc (OTCMKTS:OOIL), GRID PETROLEUM CORP (OTCMKTS:GRPR), PTA HOLDINGS in (OTCMKTS:PTAH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Infrastructure Developments Corp (OTCMKTS:IDVC), OriginOil Inc (OTCMKTS:OOIL), GRID PETROLEUM CORP (OTCMKTS:GRPR), PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS:PTAH)



Infrastructure Developments Corp (OTCMKTS:IDVC) gained 75.00% recently, while trading on 46.26M shares, at the price of $0.0021. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.0012 to $0.0025 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $ 990,727.00. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.0003 and was moved to the maximum level of $0.0093. Infrastructure Developments Corp. is a global engineering and project management business that provides services through a network of branch offices and subsidiaries located in markets where the Company either has active projects, is bidding on projects, or is investigating project opportunities. The Company’s business focuses on small to mid-size contracts and subcontracts.



For How Long IDVC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



OriginOil Inc (OTCMKTS:OOIL) loss of -5.00% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.266 with a total volume of 445,286.00 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 280,362.00 shares. It floated in a range of $0.24 to $0.28 during the recent trading session, with a beta value of 0.60. Its market capitalization now moved to about $11.23M. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.24 or above $1.24. OriginOil, Inc., is a technology company. The Company is primarily involved in research and development activities, and sales of pilot and demonstration equipment. The Company has developed an energy production process for harvesting algae and cleaning up oil and gas water.



Has OOIL Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



GRID PETROLEUM CORP (OTCMKTS:GRPR) recently recorded a fall of -16.67% and was moving within a range of $0.001 -$0.0014, its current trading price is $0.001. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 53.04M shares, versus an average volume of 6M shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.0001 and $0.013 was the best price in the same period. Grid Petroleum Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in North America



Why Should Investors Buy GRPR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



PTA HOLDINGS IN (OTCMKTS:PTAH) The share price, after opening at $0.0023, hit a high of $0.0025 and hovered above $0.0021, while its recent trading price was $0.0023. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 40.41M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 62.81M shares. PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk. The company?s kiosks generate multiple revenue streams in the forms of advertising and point of sale.



Why Should Investors Buy PTAH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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