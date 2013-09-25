Trader's Buzzers - Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), NITTO DENKO ADR(OTCMKTS:NDEKY), WORLDWIDE INTERNET(OTCMKTS:WNTR), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), NITTO DENKO ADR(OTCMKTS:NDEKY), WORLDWIDE INTERNET(OTCMKTS:WNTR), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB)



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV) shares traded up +7.24% during the current trading session, hitting $1.63 recently.



The share price of NVIV is currently trading within the range of $1.47 to $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $128.08 million, whereas its total outstanding shares are 78.58 million. Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions.



What was the Moving Force behind NVIV On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on NVIV



NITTO DENKO ADR(OTCMKTS:NDEKY) shares traded up +7.00% during the current trading session, hitting $35.29 recently. The share price of NDEKY is currently trading within the range of $35.00 to $36.50. Company’s beta value stands at 1.07 points.



NDEKY current trading volume is 105,267.00, while its average volume is 23,224.00 shares. Nitto Denko Corporation provides optical films, automotive materials and parts, reverse osmosis membranes, and transdermal drug delivery patches. It offers electronics-related products, such as optical films, flexible printed circuits, thin-film metal circuit boards, and semiconductor encapsulating resins used in liquid crystal display televisions, personal computers.



For How Long NDEKY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



WORLDWIDE INTERNET(OTCMKTS:WNTR) is trading with an drop of -9.09%, along with the trading price of $0.0060 up till now, while its today’s opening price was $0.01.



NOK recently gained a volume of 14.65 million shares, while its average volume is 4.21 million shares. The 52 week price range of the company is $0.10 - $0.20, while today, up until 1:05PM, its minimum price was $0.01.Worldwide Internet Inc. provides Internet services to residential and business customers in the United States. Its services consist of Internet connectivity and voice over Internet protocol services. The company was formerly known as Acellus Communications, Inc. Worldwide Internet Inc. is based in Spokane, Washington.



Why Should Investors Buy WNTR After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) stock hit its highest price at $0.10, after starting its trade at $0.09. Company reported an increase of 12.86% at the price of $0.0948 recently and its current day range is from $8.47 to $0.10.



SGLB total market capitalization remained $52.62 million, along with the total outstanding shares of 555.02 million. Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions.



Will SGLB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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