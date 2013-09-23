Trader's Buzzers: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (NASDAQ:ACWI), NXP Semiconductors NV , Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Seagate Technology PLC

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (NASDAQ:ACWI), NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).



iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (NASDAQ:ACWI), increased-0.64% and closed at $54.67 on a traded volume of 4.90 million shares, in comparison to 1.11 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 13.71%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million.



Will ACWI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI All Country World Index (the Index).



NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI), soared1.33% and closed at $38.08 on a traded volume of 4.77 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 2.37million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up23.24%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $37.77 and $38.35.



Will NXPI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company is a semiconductor company. The Company provides High Performance Mixed Signal and Standard Product solutions.



Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), dropped down -0.28% and closed at $116.85. So far in three months, the stock is up 18.89%. The 52-week range for the stock is $81.50 and $117.91 and during the previous trading session it marked$117.61 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $5.33 and the overall traded volume that day was 3.21 million shares.



Has AMGN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Amgen Inc. is a global biotechnology pioneer that discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers human therapeutics. Its medicines help millions of patients in the fight against cancer, kidney disease, rheumatoid arthritis (RA), bone disease, and other serious illnesses.



Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) after opening its shares at the price of $41.29, jumped up0.08% to close the day at $41.40. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.75 million shares, in comparison to 3.14 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $24.90 and $47.82 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $41.61. It started the day at $41.29.



Why Should Investors Buy STX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Seagate Technology plc (Seagate) is the provider of electronic data storage products. The Company’s principal products are hard disk drives, commonly referred to as disk drives, hard drives or HDDs.



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