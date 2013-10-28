Trader's Buzzers: JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT), VimpelCom Ltd, WisdomTree Investments, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT), VimpelCom Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:VIP), WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).



JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU), decreased -0.26% and closed at $7.58 on a traded volume of 5.00million shares, in comparison to 4.70 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over32.52%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and its total outstanding shares are 282.33 million.



Will JBLU Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger airline company, provides air transportation services.



Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT), soared3.15% and closed at $1.31 on a traded volume of 4.93 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 6.23 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up114.05%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.27 and $1.35.



Will GSAT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide.



VimpelCom Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:VIP), jumped up1.64% and closed at $14.24. So far in three months, the stock is up 38.52%. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.56 and $14.26 and during the previous trading session it marked$14.26 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $14.00and the overall traded volume that day was 4.85 million shares.



Will VIP Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



VimpelCom Ltd., a telecommunications service operator, provides voice and data services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed technologies.



WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) after opening its shares at the price of $14.01, jumped up5.82% to close the day at $14.01. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.68 million shares, in comparison to 1.59 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $5.71 and $15.25 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $15.25. It started the day at $14.01.



Why Should Investors Buy WETF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes.



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