Trader's Buzzers: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), iShares MSCI Brazil Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWZ), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), iShares MSCI Brazil Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWZ), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).



Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), decreased -0.49% and closed at $88.57 on a traded volume of 7.74 million shares, in comparison to 8.92 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over26.35%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $249.60 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 2.82 Billion.



Will JNJ Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Johnson & Johnson is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a broad range of products in the health care field.



iShares MSCI Brazil Index (ETF)(NYSEARCA:EWZ), soared0.84% and closed at $46.66 on a traded volume of 2.96 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -3.34%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $46.21 and $46.72.



Will EWZ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).



Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), dropped down -0.13% and closed at $47.79. So far in three months, the stock is down -0.23%. The 52-week range for the stock is $40.02 and $50.16 and during the previous trading session it marked$47.99 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $47.88 and the overall traded volume that day was 7.68 million shares.



Has MRK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck) is a global health care company that delivers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products, which it markets directly and through its joint ventures.



Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) after opening its shares at the price of $22.89, jumped up1.81% to close the day at $23.11. The stock ended on a traded volume of 7.59 million shares, in comparison to 232,628 shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $19.11 and $25.67 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $23.17. It started the day at $22.89.



Why Should Investors Buy EVTC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



EVERTEC, Inc. (EVERTEC), formerly Carib Latam Holdings, Inc., is a full service transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean.



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