Trader's Buzzers: Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL) Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:FCE.A)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL) Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:FCE.A).



Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) decreased -1.59% and closed at $6.83 on a traded volume of 1.74 million shares, in comparison to1.78million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 2.25%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and its total outstanding shares are 152.44 million.



Will KEG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States and internationally.



Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) plunged -2.79% and closed at $18.80 on a traded volume of 1.72 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.31 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -6.93%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $18.80 and $19.29.



Will DF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company processes and distributes milk, other fluid dairy products, and plant-based beverages. The company operates in two segments, Fresh Dairy Direct and WhiteWave.



ReneSola Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE:SOL) dropped -4.24% and closed at $4.29. So far in three months, the stock is up 98.61%. The 52-week range for the stock is $1.08 and $4.85 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $4.36. Its introductory price for the day was $4.27, with the overall traded volume of 1.72 million shares.



Will SOL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ReneSola Ltd operates as a brand and technology provider of solar photovoltaic (PV) products.



Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:FCE.A) after opening its shares at the price of $17.90, dropped -0.06% to close at $18.00 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.70 million shares, in comparison 1.15 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $13.74 and $20.42and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $18.02.



Will FCE.A Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Forest City Enterprises, Inc. engages in the ownership, development, management, and acquisition of commercial and residential real estate and land in 26 states and the District of Columbia.



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