Trader's Buzzers: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV), Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA), Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR) (NYSE:CIG), DDR Corp

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV), Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:BITA), Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR) (NYSE:CIG), DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR).



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV), decreased -1.00% and closed at $18.76 on a traded volume of 2.28million shares, in comparison to 94-, 273shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 101.05%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.68Billion and its total outstanding shares are196.02 million.



Will LYV Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. The company operates through Concerts, Ticketing, Artist Nation, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments.



Bitauto Hldg Ltd (ADR) (NYSE:BITA), plunged -11.97% and closed at $19.13 on a traded volume of 2.26 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 613,183 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up59.68%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $18.80 and $22.67.



Has BITA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Bitauto Holdings Limited provides Internet content and marketing services for the automotive industry primarily in the People’s Republic of China.



Companhia Energetica Minas Gerais (ADR) (NYSE:CIG), jumped up0.34 % and closed at $8.92. So far in three months, the stock is up 0.22%. The 52-week range for the stock is $7.81 and $11.73 and during the previous trading session it marked$9.06 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $8.94 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.26million shares.



Will CIG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transformation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy primarily in Minas Gerais, Brazil.



DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) after opening its shares at the price of $15.84, dropped -1.20% to close the day at $15.62. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.25 million shares, in comparison to 3.10million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $14.79 and $19.54 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $15.89. It started the day at $15.84.



Will DDR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



DDR Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company engages in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, owning, leasing, and managing shopping centers, mini-malls, and lifestyle centers.



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