Trader's Buzzers: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), Spansion Inc. (NYSE:CODE), McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), iShares MSCI Italy Index

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), Spansion Inc. (NYSE:CODE), McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), iShares MSCI Italy Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWI).



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), increased0.65% and closed at $15.46 on a traded volume of 1.90 million shares, in comparison to 2.53 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over18.02%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and its total outstanding shares are 440.87 million.



Will NYCB Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in New York, New Jersey, Florida, Ohio, and Arizona.



Spansion Inc. (NYSE:CODE), soared4.38% and closed at $11.43 on a traded volume of 1.84 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 886,093 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -12.61%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $10.99 and $11.63.



Will CODE Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Spansion Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells flash memory semiconductors worldwide. The company’s product designs are primarily based on its proprietary two-bit-per-cell MirrorBit technology.



McDermott International (NYSE:MDR), jumped up0.55% and closed at $7.32. So far in three months, the stock is down -14.39%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.68 and $13.48 and during the previous trading session it marked$7.41 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $7.30 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.83 million shares.



Will MDR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



McDermott International, Inc. operates as an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Asia Pacific, Atlantic, and the Middle East.



iShares MSCI Italy Index (ETF) (NYSEARCA:EWI) after opening its shares at the price of $14.75, jumped up1.30% to close the day at $14.80. The stock ended on a traded volume of 356,654 shares. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.55 and $14.83 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $14.83. It started the day at $14.75.



Why Should Investors Buy EWI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index).



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