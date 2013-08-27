Trader's Buzzers: Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX), Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI), Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL), Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX), Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI), Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL), Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI).



Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) increased 0.38% and closed at $23.61 on a traded volume of 1.29million shares, in comparison to 1.92million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -8.45%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $3.20 billion and its total outstanding shares are 135.69 million.



Will NFX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.



Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) plunged -0.40% and closed at $25.05 on a traded volume of 1.28 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.97 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 18.38%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $24.98 and $25.33.



Will GCI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Publishing, Digital, and Broadcasting. The Publishing Segment operates 82 U.S.



Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) jumped up 0.80% and closed at $43.96. So far in three months, the stock is up 10.12%. The 52-week range for the stock is $34.57 and $44.53 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $44.23. Its introductory price for the day was $43.85, with the overall traded volume of 1.28 million shares.



Will SDRL Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Floaters, Jack-up Rigs, and Tender Rigs.



Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) after opening its shares at the price of $29.87, jumped up 1.78% to close at $30.31 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.27 million shares, in comparison to 949.497 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $16.82 and $30.94 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $30.67.



Will OI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Owens-Illinois, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass container products to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific.



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