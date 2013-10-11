Trader's Buzzers: Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:YY), Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:YY), Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc (NASDAQ:JOSB).



Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS), increased 3.28% and closed at $54.73 on a traded volume of 1.57 million shares, in comparison to 1.34 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over9.11%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $13.14 million and its total outstanding shares are 240.14 million.



Will NTRS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Northern Trust Corporation (Corporation) is a financial holding company that is a provider of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families and individuals worldwide.



YY Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:YY), soared7.01% and closed at $47.01 on a traded volume of 1.56million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.66 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up58.39%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $44.52 and $47.31.



Will YY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



YY Inc. (YY) is a communication social platform, which engages users in online group activities through voice, text and video. YY’s platform consists of YY Client, the YY.com and Duowan.com Web portals and Mobile YY.



Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS), jumped up5.54 % and closed at $31.84. So far in three months, the stock is up 7.46%. The 52-week range for the stock is $18.00 and $35.72 and during the previous trading session it marked$31.39 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $31.09 and the overall traded volume that day was 1.54 million shares.



Will ALKS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Alkermes plc., formerly Alkermes, Inc., is an integrated biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for the treatment of prevalent, chronic diseases.



Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc (NASDAQ:JOSB) after opening its shares at the price of $44.90, jumped up2.39% to close the day at $45.39. The stock ended on a traded volume of 1.54 million shares, in comparison to 379,467 shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $37.31 and $50.56 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $45.55. It started the day at $44.90.



Why Should Investors Buy JOSB After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



Jos. A. Bank Clothiers, Inc. (Jos. A. Bank) is a designer, manufacturer, retailer and direct marketer (through stores, catalog call center and Internet) of men’s tailored and casual clothing and accessories and is a retailer of tuxedo rental products. Jos.



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