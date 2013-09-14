Trader's Buzzers: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SDS), Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust , Marathon Oil Corporation , ConAgra Foods

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SDS), Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:DUST), Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).



ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (ETF) (NYSEARCA:SDS), decreased -0.41% and closed at $36.43 on a traded volume of 814,368 million shares.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and its total outstanding shares are 53.21million.



Will SDS Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index).



Direxion Shares Exchange Traded Fund Trust (NYSEARCA:DUST), plunged -3.75% and closed at $34.92 on a traded volume of 650,141shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -17.05%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $34.47 and $37.23.



Has DUST Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), dropped down -1.14% and closed at $35.57. So far in three months, the stock is up 3.49%. The 52-week range for the stock is $28.63 and $37.87 and during the previous trading session it marked$36.35 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $36.17 and the overall traded volume that day was 5.16 million shares.



Has MRO Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Marathon Oil Corporation (Marathon Oil) is an international energy company engaged in exploration and production, oil sands mining and integrated gas with operations in the United States, Angola, Canada, Equatorial Guinea.(E.G.), Ethiopia, Gabon, Kenya, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, Norway, Poland and the United Kingdom.



ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) after opening its shares at the price of $31.88, jumped up0.35% to close the day at $31.88. The stock ended on a traded volume of 5.13 million shares, in comparison to 3.56 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $25.50 and $37.28 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $32.13. It started the day at $31.88.



Why Should Investors Buy CAG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



ConAgra Foods, Inc. (ConAgra Foods) is a food company. The Company operates in two segments: Consumer Foods and Commercial Foods.



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/