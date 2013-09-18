Trader's Buzzers: Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PUBGY), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB: NAMG), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS: EXMCQ), E.ON SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS: EONGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PUBGY), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB: NAMG), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS: EXMCQ), E.ON SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS: EONGY).



Publicis Groupe S.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS: PUBGY) opened its last trade at the price of $20.31. Its closing price was $20.46 after gaining 0.99% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 35.799 shares, while its average trading volume remained 49.094 shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.30.



Publicis Groupe SA provides a range of advertising and communications services worldwide.



Will PUBGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB: NAMG) percentage change surged 6.12% to close at $1.04 with the total traded volume of 113.675 shares. That activity was less than average volume of 351.544 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.25- $1.67, while its day lowest price was $0.93. The share price hit the day highest price of $1.04.



North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California.



Will NAMG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd (OTCMKTS: EXMCQ) traded on volume of 470.803 shares in the last session against average volume of 684.725 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.15 and closed at $0.165 by scoring 9.63% gained. In the last three months, the stock was 120%.



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. provides sea borne dry bulk cargo transportation services worldwide.



Will EXMCQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



E.ON SE (ADR) (OTCMKTS: EONGY) started its last trading session with the price of $18.34 and closed at $18.40 by scoring 1.32% gained. The stock traded with total volume of 41.781 shares, while the average trading volume remained 54.102 shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 1.48. Day range for the stock was $18.31 -$18.41.



E.ON SE operates as a power and gas company. The company generates electricity through coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear, water, wind, solar, and bio energy; and is involved in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom, Norway, Algeria, and Russia.



Will EONGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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