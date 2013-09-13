Trader's Buzzers - Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSOL), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN), Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSOL), Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC), Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN), Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)



Real Goods Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSOL) opened the session at $2.08, remained amid the day range of $2.08 - $2.24, and closed the session at $2.22. The stock showed a positive performance of +7.25% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 1.84 million shares and the average volume of the stock remained 1.19 million shares. Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. It provides commercial and residential solar energy solutions.



For How Long RSOL’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) traded with volume of 1.82 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 2.74 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $9.80 - $12.25. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.17% and closed its session at $11.45. The market capitalization of the stock remained 2.97 billion. Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions.



Has PSEC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) exchanged 1.80 million shares and the average volume remained 1.95 million shares. The stock dropped -1.67% and closed the session at $19.41. The EPS of the stock remained 1.14. The shares outstanding of the stock remained 44.09 million. Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Francesca?s Collections, Inc., operates a chain of retail boutiques. The company offers a selection of fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts primarily to its female customers.



Why Should Investors Buy FRAN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) volume of 1.80 million shares, while the average volume remained 985,511 shares. The stock decreased -3.63% and finished the session Thursday at $11.15. The EPS of the stock remained -0.27. The one month of the stock was -21.75% and three month trend remained negative -11.86%. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States.



Will NBIX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/