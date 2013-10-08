Trader's Buzzers: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), Urban Outfitters, Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).



Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT), increased 0.62% and closed at $53.81 on a traded volume of 2.69 million shares, in comparison to 2.02 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 108.57%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $1.80Billion and its total outstanding shares are33.53 million.



Will SRPT Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare and infectious diseases.



Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), plunged -2.38% and closed at $110.22 on a traded volume of 2.66 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.38 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up12.88%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $110.08 and $111.71.



Has AMGN Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Amgen Inc., a biotechnology medicines company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutic products in the areas of supportive cancer care, inflammation, nephrology, and bone diseases primarily in the United States, Europe, and Canada.



SanDisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), dropped down -0.65% and closed at $62.28 So far in three months, the stock is up 0.71%. The 52-week range for the stock is $38.47 and $63.97 and during the previous trading session it marked$62.99 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $62.36 and the overall traded volume that day was 2.67 million shares.



Has SNDK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Sandisk Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets flash storage card products that are used in various consumer electronics products.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) after opening its shares at the price of $36.55, dropped -3.52% to close the day at $35.66. The stock ended on a traded volume of 2.59million shares, in comparison to 2.55 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $34.38 and $44.96 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $36.87. It started the day at $36.55.



Will URBN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale.



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