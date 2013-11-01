Trader's Buzzers: ShoreTel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOR), Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX), VimpelCom Ltd, American Realty Capital Properties Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ShoreTel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOR), Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX), VimpelCom Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:VIP), American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP).



ShoreTel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOR), increased29.79% and closed at $7.93 on a traded volume of 5.07 million shares, in comparison to 679,900 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 87.03%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $477.52 million and its total outstanding shares are 60.22 million.



Will SHOR Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



ShoreTel, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet protocol (IP) unified communications (UC) systems for enterprises in the United States and internationally.



Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OREX), plunged -4.50% and closed at $4.88 on a traded volume of 1.76 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.22 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -35.28%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $4.80 and $5.17.



Has OREX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Windstream Holdings, Inc. provides communications and technology solutions in the United States.



VimpelCom Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ:VIP), dropped down -1.10% and closed at $14.39. So far in three months, the stock is up 42.36%. The 52-week range for the stock is $9.56 and $14.56 and during the previous trading session it marked$14.55 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $14.39 and the overall traded volume that day was 4.91 million shares.



Has VIP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



VimpelCom Ltd., a telecommunications service operator, provides voice and data services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed technologies.



American Realty Capital Properties Inc (NASDAQ:ARCP) after opening its shares at the price of $13.23, jumped up0.15% to close the day at $13.27. The stock ended on a traded volume of 4.81 million shares, in comparison to 6.28 million shares of average trading volume. The 52-week range for the stock is $11.64 and $18.05 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $13.33. It started the day at $13.23.



Why Should Investors Buy ARCP After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out.



American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants.



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