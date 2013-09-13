Trader's Buzzers: Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: SFOR), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB: PMCM), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS: LSTMF), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: SFOR), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB: PMCM), LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS: LSTMF), Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY).



Strikeforce Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS: SFOR) decreased -15.38% and closed at $0.0011 on a traded volume of 120.86 million shares, in comparison to 52.97 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -63.33%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $468.219 and its total outstanding shares are 425.65 million



Will SFOR Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., a software development and services company, provides a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology worldwide.



Primco Management Inc (OTCBB: PMCM) plunged -10.00% and closed at $0.0018 on a traded volume of 25.04 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 25.62 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -60.87%.



Will PMCM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Primco Management Inc. operates as an integrated multi-media entertainment and real estate development company primarily in the United States.



LIGHTSTREAM RES (OTCMKTS: LSTMF) dropped -0.11% and closed at $7.11. So far in three months, the stock is down -11.48%. The 52-week range for the stock is $6.71 and $8.65 and during the previous trading session it marked $7.19 as its highest price. The stock initially exchanged hands with a price of $7.04 and the overall traded volume that day was 33.279 shares.



Will LSTMF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Light stream Resources Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focusing on light oil Bakken and Cardium resource plays with conventional light oil assets in Canada.



Kao Corporation (ADR) (OTCMKTS: KCRPY) after opening its shares at the price of $29.00, dropped -2.44% to close the day at $28.80. The stock ended on a traded volume of 948.912 shares, in comparison to 28.757 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $25.88 and $35.55 and during the previous trading session the stock scored the highest price of $29.38.



Will KCRPY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Kao Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of beauty care, human health care, and fabric and home care products; and chemicals worldwide.



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