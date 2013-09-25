Trader's Buzzers: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW), Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z), Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW), Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z), Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS), C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) opened its last trade at the price of $73.08. Its closing price was $72.89 after losing -0.38% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 1.25 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.32 million shares. The beta of this stock stands at 1.63.



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.



Will TROW Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Zillow Inc (NASDAQ:Z) percentage change surged 0.47% to close at $89.51 with the total traded volume of 1.23 million shares. That activity was less than average volume of 1.46 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $23.00 - $103.00, while its day lowest price was $88.14. The share price hit the day highest price of $92.38.



Zillow, Inc. engages in the operation of a real estate and home-related information marketplace on mobile and the Web in the United States.



Will Z Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) traded on volume of 1.22 million shares in the last session against average volume of 1.23 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $98.20 and closed at $100.56 by scoring 2.37%.In the last three months the stock was up 26.99 % while its 52 week range of the stock was $53.53 - $113.49.



Stratasys Ltd. provides additive manufacturing (AM) solutions for the creation of parts used in the processes of designing and manufacturing products and for the direct manufacture of end parts.



Will SSYS Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) started its last trading session with the price of $61.57 and closed at $61.71 by scoring 0.11%. The stock traded with total volume of 1.23 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 121.233 million shares. The beta value of this stock stands at 0.60. Day range for the stock was $61.55 and $62.14.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., a third-party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide.



Will CHRW Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/