Trader's Buzzers: TECO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TE), Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM), Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TECO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TE), Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD), Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM), Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP)



TECO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TE) stock moved down -1.82% and finished the day at $16.71. The day started out with a lower opening price of $16.97, versus its prior close of $17.02.The company traded with the total volume of 2.22 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 1.94 million shares. During the last one month it slipped with the percentage of -4.95.Its year to date performance remained adverse -0.3%.



TECO Energy, Inc. (TECO Energy) is a holding company for regulated utilities and other businesses.



Has TE Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) percentage change reduced -2.43% to close at $11.63 with the total traded volume of 2.17 million shares, and average volume of 2.87 million. The Company’s year to date performance remained optimistic with the rise of +75.15%. During last trade its minimum price was $11.55 and it gained its highest price of $12.06.



Boyd Gaming Corporation (Boyd Gaming), incorporated in June 1988, is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company.



Has BYD Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) started its trading session with the price of $17.27 and closed at $17.11 by scoring -1.50%. PDM’s stocks traded with total volume of 2.16 million shares, while the average trading volume remained 790,844.00 shares. Previous 5 days graph demonstrated a negative move of -4.94%. while its year to date performance showed that the stock plunged overall -5.21%.The 52-week price range of the stock remained $14.62 - $21.09.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (Piedmont) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Piedmont is engages in the acquisition and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy PDM After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Alerian Mlp (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the previous trading session, the stock showed a negative movement of -0.23%.Year to date performance of the stock remained positive with the rise of +8.78%. AMLP traded with volume of 2.15 million shares. Stock’s closing price was $17.35 while it started its day-trade at $17.39. Its 52-week price range was $15.43 - $18.36.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index).



Will AMLP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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