Trader's Buzzers - the Kroger Co.(NYSE:KR), Duke Energy Corp(NYSE:DUK), Realogy Holdings Corp(NYSE:RLGY), Devon Energy Corp(NYSE:DVN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: The Kroger Co.(NYSE:KR), Duke Energy Corp(NYSE:DUK), Realogy Holdings Corp(NYSE:RLGY), Devon Energy Corp(NYSE:DVN)



The Kroger Co.(NYSE:KR) decreased -0.82% and closed at $37.47 on a traded volume of 3.36 million shares, in comparison to 3.59 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is over +44%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $19.26 Billion and its total outstanding shares are 514.00 million. The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets.



Has KR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Duke Energy Corp(NYSE:DUK) plunged -1.47% and closed at $68.81 on a traded volume of 3.36 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 3.04 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -7.82%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $65.62 and $66.73. Duke Energy Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Franchised Electric and Gas, Commercial Power, and International Energy.



Has DUK Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Devon Energy Corp(NYSE:DVN) dropped down -0.80% and closed at $56.08. So far in three months, the stock is down -6.8%. The 52-week range for the stock is $50.81 and $63.95 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $56.96. Its introductory price for the day was $56.40, with the overall traded volume of 3.36 million shares. Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages primarily in exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).



Why Should Investors Buy DVN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Realogy Holdings Corp(NYSE:RLGY), after opening its shares at the price of $43.29, dropped -0.96% to close at $43.22 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 3.35 million shares, in comparison to 3.47 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $32.50 and $55.80 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $44.50. Its introductory price for the day was $43.29. Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and relocation services in the United States and internationally.



Will RLGY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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